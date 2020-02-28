Protecting Yourself Against Coronavirus

Effect next april.

This morning there are no confirmed cases of the fatal coronavirus in alabama, but officials are gearing up for the worst.

Right now, i'm feeling perfectly healthy so the officials don't recommend someone like me wear a mask.

But-- they do recommend it for anyone showing symptoms and health workers.

Problem is- the symptoms are very similar to the flu: doctors say that makes it hard to figure out which one a patient has so they ask a variety of questions to determine if it's coronavirus or some other illness.

Officials with the department of health say if infected with coronavirus, a patient normally won't show symptoms for anywhere from two to 14 days.

While north alabama takes precautions, a researcher told us its important to not downplay the virus.

""symptoms initially can be quite similar to influenza such as fever, cough, sore throat, potentially muscle aches, chills.."

Officials say germs from sneezing and coughing can spread up to 6 feet so its important to keep your mouth covered.

The c-e-o of crestwood hospital said if a case is in their hospital the patient will be isolated in a negative pressure room.

