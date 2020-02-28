Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protecting Yourself Against Coronavirus

Protecting Yourself Against Coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Protecting Yourself Against CoronavirusProtecting Yourself Against Coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Protecting Yourself Against Coronavirus

Effect next april.

This morning there are no confirmed cases of the fatal coronavirus in alabama, but officials are gearing up for the worst.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in huntsville with what you need to know to protect yourself, sierra?

Right now, i'm feeling perfectly healthy so the officials don't recommend someone like me wear a mask.

But-- they do recommend it for anyone showing symptoms and health workers.

Problem is- the symptoms are very similar to the flu: doctors say that makes it hard to figure out which one a patient has so they ask a variety of questions to determine if it's coronavirus or some other illness.

Officials with the department of health say if infected with coronavirus, a patient normally won't show symptoms for anywhere from two to 14 days.

While north alabama takes precautions, a researcher told us its important to not downplay the virus.

""symptoms initially can be quite similar to influenza such as fever, cough, sore throat, potentially muscle aches, chills.."

Officials say germs from sneezing and coughing can spread up to 6 feet so its important to keep your mouth covered.

The c-e-o of crestwood hospital said if a case is in their hospital the patient will be isolated in a negative pressure room.

That way - droplets can't infect other people reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31news.



Recent related news from verified sources

The Fed may be powerless to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus

The Fed may be powerless to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus· The coronavirus is sparking concerns of a major economic downturn. · The question then becomes...
Business Insider - Published

A small group of scientists, execs, and VCs are $277 million richer as their companies race to create a coronavirus vaccine. Here are 7 who have raked in huge sums.

A small group of scientists, execs, and VCs are $277 million richer as their companies race to create a coronavirus vaccine. Here are 7 who have raked in huge sums.· *Gilead, Moderna, and Novavax have all enjoyed massive gains after announcing potential...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShelleyChilds1

Shelley If there’s any left to buy in the US......Protecting yourself from coronavirus: The two types of face masks that ca… https://t.co/iyw0EyRB7f 32 minutes ago

PassarelliAllan

allan d passarelli RT @TheTweetwit: Protecting yourself from coronavirus: The two types of face masks that can help A face mask can protect you from contract… 40 minutes ago

TD_Stewart

Terry Stewart RT @NewYorkPhotoGal: Protecting yourself from coronavirus: The two types of face masks that can help https://t.co/tgHvVCZFb6 via @CNET 45 minutes ago

NewYorkPhotoGal

City Photographer 🌊🌊🌊🌊 Protecting yourself from coronavirus: The two types of face masks that can help https://t.co/tgHvVCZFb6 via @CNET 54 minutes ago

TheTweetwit

The Tweetwit 🆘 Protecting yourself from coronavirus: The two types of face masks that can help A face mask can protect you from c… https://t.co/IXAXCduwI9 1 hour ago

scotlandbest

pinksand -UK’s future looking good now with Boris RT @cherbic555: @oldbid45 The Climate Change agenda (hoax) is more important than protecting yourself against the Coronavirus, obviously. T… 3 hours ago

jesusegun1

Jesusegun Alagbe Protecting yourself from coronavirus: The two types of face masks that can help - CNET https://t.co/GwTdqXbhDt 4 hours ago

cherbic555

colin cherry @oldbid45 The Climate Change agenda (hoax) is more important than protecting yourself against the Coronavirus, obvi… https://t.co/LRsYPhR3PT 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street to Washington: Do Something [Video]Wall Street to Washington: Do Something

What began as concern over how the coronavirus will impact earnings has become a game of chicken between Wall Street and Washington. The bets are on Wall Street.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:13Published

Gutfeld lambastes media for its reaction to the coronavirus [Video]Gutfeld lambastes media for its reaction to the coronavirus

Gutfeld lambastes media for its reaction to the coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.