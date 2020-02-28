Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London > Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling

Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling

Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling

A bid to build a third runway at London's Heathrow Airport has been declared unlawful over climate change.

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mammadli_t

Mammadli Turkan Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling - NO COMMENT https://t.co/Nv42x4B9mw 4 hours ago

FreieWeltEu

Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling » https://t.co/dImZufjEGw 21 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling https://t.co/RW6muVYeFk https://t.co/57oAJvYBBG 22 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Plans to expand Europe's busiest airport grounded in landmark ruling https://t.co/fN2tijMZB8 https://t.co/IdqvQyJGff 22 hours ago

AvEngSciPol

AvEngSciPol RT @OwenHalliday: Heathrow airport is the busiest airport in Europe, and plans to become carbon neutral by 2030 with all of its infrastruct… 1 week ago

OwenHalliday

Owen Halliday Heathrow airport is the busiest airport in Europe, and plans to become carbon neutral by 2030 with all of its infra… https://t.co/2TTT93P8PY 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change [Video]Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change

The court ruling could stall the £14 billion plan to expand Europe's busiest airport amid concerns over climate change, pollution and noise.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.