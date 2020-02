U.S. offered to help Iran with coronavirus response: Pompeo 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published U.S. offered to help Iran with coronavirus response: Pompeo U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States has offered to help with the coronavirus response in Iran, where the outbreak has killed 34 people and raised doubts about Tehran's willingness to share information.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

U.S. offered to help Iran with coronavirus response: Pompeo In testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Pompeo said the Islamic Republic, which has been subjected to heavy economic sanctions by Washington, did not have a solid healthcare infrastructure.







You Might Like



Tweets about this ST Foreign Desk Mike Pompeo says US offered to help Iran with coronavirus response https://t.co/Y2D3nZdn7h 2 minutes ago Jackie Yarlott RT @Reuters: Pompeo says U.S. offered to help Iran with coronavirus response https://t.co/HSg0sMr0US https://t.co/AxK34EOUSS 3 minutes ago The Straits Times Mike Pompeo says US offered to help Iran with coronavirus response https://t.co/n4sCxHvdFQ 5 minutes ago تئاتر شهر RT @AlirezaNader: “We have made offers to the Islamic Republic of Iran to help," Pompeo said in a hearing at House Foreign Affairs Committe… 9 minutes ago Reuters Pompeo says U.S. offered to help Iran with coronavirus response https://t.co/HSg0sMr0US https://t.co/AxK34EOUSS 10 minutes ago Hossein Ghazanfari RT @ReutersIran: Pompeo says U.S. offered to help Iran with coronavirus response https://t.co/bnR7A4coV2 15 minutes ago