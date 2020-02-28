Global  

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday.

Adam Reed reports.
