Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 42, police visits affected areas

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 42, police visits affected areas

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 42, police visits affected areas

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 42, police visits affected areas

The death toll in the sectarian violence in North-East district of Delhi rose to 42 on Friday, personnel at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said.

Among the dead are a head constable of Delhi Police and a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau official and more than 300 injured in the Delhi violence, which started on Sunday and escalated on Monday.

The violence had first erupted on Sunday but escalated and turned communal on Monday when the groups supporting and against the new citizenship law clashed in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other areas of north-east Delhi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi violence death toll rises to 27, PM Narendra Modi, NSA Ajit Doval appeal for peace

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited several riot-hit areas in North East Delhi to take...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Delhi violence: death toll reaches 34

More than 200 people have been injured in the violence that has erupted in the areas over the last...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •France 24IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AslamTK10

Aslam. T. K RT @ttindia: The death toll in the Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city's G… 7 minutes ago

indiablooms

India Blooms NE Delhi Violence: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people detained or arrested, Death toll reaches to 42 | Indiablooms - F… https://t.co/fX9qGQngG1 8 minutes ago

fkatwiglets

🇱🇧🇵🇸 muslims are being killed en masse in delhi, while politicians only encourage the violence and the world just watche… https://t.co/xw8ZwCF5ww 11 minutes ago

iparthpatel

Parth Patel RT @SavvyPriya: @patriotic_tweet @DEBKANCHAN Turkish President has already condemned https://t.co/G4oTwqjNLr 13 minutes ago

hferozie

Hurmat RT @ravigedela_iit: Delhi violence death toll crosses 40. The death toll in the Delhi’s communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four m… 14 minutes ago

vijiwoo

Choijoo RT @BinaNepram: “The death toll from four days of sectarian violence in India's capital has risen to 38, making it the worst religious riot… 14 minutes ago

SavvyPriya

SavvyPriya @patriotic_tweet @DEBKANCHAN Turkish President has already condemned https://t.co/G4oTwqjNLr 17 minutes ago

ICFI_WSWS

Fourth International India: Death toll in #BJP-instigated violence in Delhi rises to 38 https://t.co/teaGTIgNgD 18 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plea seeks FIR against Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka for 'hate speech' | Oneindia News [Video]Plea seeks FIR against Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka for 'hate speech' | Oneindia News

DCP says will give equal importance to all riot victims' cases; Delhi governor visits riot-hit spots; Delhi violence toll mounts to 42; Rajnath Singh says Balakot taught Pakistan a lesson; CDS Bipin..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published

Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News [Video]Tahir Hussain charged with murder, AAP suspends councillor| Oneindia News

Delhi violence toll mounts to 39; Centre says situation improving, police holding peace meetings in riot-ravaged neighbourhoods; SN Srivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik as Delhi Police Commissioner;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.