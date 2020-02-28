Global  

Riverside 7-Eleven Clerk Shot, Killed Friday Morning

Riverside 7-Eleven Clerk Shot, Killed Friday Morning

Riverside 7-Eleven Clerk Shot, Killed Friday Morning

A clerk at a 7-Eleven store in Riverside was shot and killed early Friday morning.
