Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness The penitential mass was meant to mark the beginning of Lent.

The nature of the 82-year-old pope's illness was not released by the Vatican.

The pope was seen sneezing and coughing during the mass on Ash Wednesday.

Clergy also refrained from the tradition of kissing the ring of the pontiff.

The pope referenced the coronavirus during the mass.

Pope Francis, via 'The New York Post' 12 people have died in Italy due to the virus.

More than 400 cases have been confirmed in the country.
