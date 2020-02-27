Pope Francis Cancels Mass in Rome Due to Illness
Pope Francis Cancels
Mass in Rome Due to Illness The penitential mass was
meant to mark the beginning of Lent.
The nature of the 82-year-old
pope's illness was not released by the Vatican.
The pope was seen sneezing and
coughing during the mass on Ash Wednesday.
Clergy also refrained from the
tradition of kissing the ring of the pontiff.
The pope referenced
the coronavirus during the mass.
Pope Francis, via
'The New York Post' 12 people have died in Italy
due to the virus.
More than 400 cases
have been confirmed in the country.