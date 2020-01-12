Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Canada To Soon Stop Providing Security For Harry And Meghan

Canada To Soon Stop Providing Security For Harry And Meghan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Canada To Soon Stop Providing Security For Harry And Meghan

Canada To Soon Stop Providing Security For Harry And Meghan

This change stems from the couple&apos;s decision to step back from their royal duties.

That will officially happen on March 31.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada will no longer provide security for Harry and Meghan

Canada will no longer provide security for Harry and MeghanThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer have security provided by Canada, the Canadian federal...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comReutersNew Zealand HeraldeuronewsSeattle TimesCBC.caE! OnlineBBC NewsCP24


Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Security Won't Be Paid for by Canada Anymore

Canada will no longer be paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s security. In the wake of the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada Will Reportedly Stop Paying For Harry And Meghan's Security [Video]Canada Will Reportedly Stop Paying For Harry And Meghan's Security

Canada will reportedly stop paying for Harry and Meghan's security.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security [Video]Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security

Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry says British tax payers should fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security if they move to Canada. The Queen will host crisis talks at the Sandringham..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.