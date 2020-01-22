Global  

Clinton Coming To Podcast

Hillary Clinton Is starting a podcast.

She's planning to launch a new audio program in late spring.

The podcast will be carried by iHeartMedia.

There isn't much known about the podcast.

It doesn't even have a title yet.

The podcast will give Clinton a large megaphone, just in time for the 2020 Presidential election.
