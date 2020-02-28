Global  

Midmorning With Aundrea - February 28, 2020 (Part 2)

Midmorning With Aundrea - February 28, 2020 (Part 2)

Midmorning With Aundrea - February 28, 2020 (Part 2)

(Part 2 of 2) A family business that specializes in antiques is facing the threat of modern times.
Midmorning With Aundrea - February 28, 2020 (Part 2)

In in an age when some retailers and restaurants are going "cashless".

There's a store in new york city where the cash register is king.

Naomi ruchim takes us inside a generations-old family business that's facing the challenge of changing times.

Nats as brian faerman puts it... everyone collects something.

Nats: music to my ears.

''i like cash registers.'' that dedication runs deep in faerman's blood.

His family has been selling these hulking metal machines since 1910... when faerman's grandfather first arrived in new york from poland.

It's in my veins.

You can see my father's footprints here while he would stand here and work at this table.

Nick maynard is lead analyst at juniper research based outside london.

The firm's data shows that global transactions from ádigitalá commerce are exploding... from 641 billion in 2019... to a projected 1.1 trillion by 2024.

Still - maynard believes cash will live to see another day.

As cash commerce dwindles - brian is preparing to sell his building.

I'm very sad to leave the cash register business, because i don't want to, but the economy has changed, the world has changed.

When faerman's when faerman's business does eventually close, he plans to take home all of the historic cash registers and tools that have been in his family for decades.

Naomi ruchim, cbs news, new york.

Recent research from the harvard business review shows 50-percent of consumers now use a card for a purchase as small as $4.50, about the price of a latte.

In another home, a different collection stands the test of time.

Megan mcneil has that story.

When you ask nancy barnette, what time it is she'll more than likely always know.

Not only because clocks cover just about every inch of her house "this one was mad around 1910" but because time is more than just minutes ticking away for her.

"these pieces hav more meaning when you connect the people they belong to" time is a connection to her family- her father opened up what became layne's clocks in 1965 in the same space the store stands today.

"my dad&amp;this wa his passion.

There wasn't anything my father couldn't fix" in this clock shop where the time is always near-time seems to drift away.

Unless it's on the hour.

Fixing clocks with the same tools used for years.

"i think time for m is more of a mechanics.

I see a clock, i see gears.

I think how close to time is it" the mechanics in a clock don't change, but time can-as our worlds become more digital, fast- paced and non-stop "i think it's change in that we're wanting to fill up our days with as much as we can put in them" but here, there's a reminder that with every tick of a clock that lulls on, time can certainly drift away&amp; time waits for no one, so why no seize the moment- or minute-or even the second.

"day is going to g by no matter what we do...no matter how many clocks we have, no matter what we get accomplished " in midtown megan mcneil kold news 13 live local late breaking.

We'll we say farewell this morning to lee phillip bell, who along with her late husband created two of the most popular daytime dramas in television history.

Bell has died at the age of 91.

She and her husband created "the young and th restless" and "t bold and the beautiful," whic both air weekdays here on wcbi.

Bell's husband predeceased her.

She leaves behind three children and eight grandchildren.

That and more on the next midmorning.




