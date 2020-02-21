Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Joe Biden has gotten a big boost from a top Hollywood fundraiser.

The fundraiser is James Costos, a former HBO executive and major Democratic donor.

He served as ambassador to Spain during the Obama administration.

Costos is supporting Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

After the endorsement, Costos will plan a fundraiser and other events for Biden.

Biden has struggled with financing ever since losing the first three primaries and caucuses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Can unions save Joe Biden's campaign?

Biden, who has more national union endorsements than any candidate, is relying on a boost from labor...
CBS News - Published

National Latino Group’s Biden Endorsement Before Nevada Caucus Angers Members Of Its National Committee

National Latino Group’s Biden Endorsement Before Nevada Caucus Angers Members Of Its National CommitteeFormer Vice President Joe Biden received a boost before the critical Nevada caucus Thursday evening...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

A40227587

Dale Cooper @DavidCayJ @JoeBiden @PeteButtigieg @amyklobuchar I like Biden, but he is always graded on a curve instead of reali… https://t.co/cKa5LBPeas 1 week ago

A40227587

Dale Cooper @CriticallyPDCST Agree. No one is leaving Bernie for her. By taking out Bloomberg she helped Biden & Pete. She gets… https://t.co/pM9P8BpbS1 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats in disarray [Video]Democrats in disarray

Democrats seem to be in disarray while President Trump enjoys a post-impeachment boost in approval. The Nation's Katrina vanden Heuvel and former Obama Dep. Labor Sec. Chris Lu join Larry with..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 26:02Published

Day After Debate: Biden Claims Momentum As Sanders Marches Past Debate Fray [Video]Day After Debate: Biden Claims Momentum As Sanders Marches Past Debate Fray

One Democratic political consultant we spoke with says she believes the debate gave Joe Biden a boost but didn't have an impact on the other candidates.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.