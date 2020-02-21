Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Joe Biden has gotten a big boost from a top Hollywood fundraiser.

The fundraiser is James Costos, a former HBO executive and major Democratic donor.

He served as ambassador to Spain during the Obama administration.

Costos is supporting Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

After the endorsement, Costos will plan a fundraiser and other events for Biden.

Biden has struggled with financing ever since losing the first three primaries and caucuses.