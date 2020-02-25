Global  

Lady Gaga Returns to Music With New Single 'Stupid Love' | Billboard News

Lady Gaga Returns to Music With New Single 'Stupid Love' | Billboard News

Lady Gaga Returns to Music With New Single 'Stupid Love' | Billboard News

After years of waiting and speculation over when she'll release new music, Lady Gaga finally unveiled 'Stupid Love', her first solo single in three years.
