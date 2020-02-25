Lady Gaga Returns to Music With New Single 'Stupid Love' | Billboard News

Stupid Love ⭐ ASIB RT @doliver8: "It's all very sci-fi. Very on-brand. Very fun to watch." https://t.co/kVOh5Hfozw via @JenMcClel 2 minutes ago

NorthJersey.com Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' is the glorious return to pop that her little monsters have been waiting for https://t.co/7EdxKrgfVr 9 minutes ago

Daniel Narvaez RT @iHeartRadio: .@ladygaga's new single #StupidLove is truly the dance floor anthem we've all been waiting for: https://t.co/BiT2ovtJ2C ht… 32 minutes ago

Luis RT @1061KISSFMDFW: #LittleMonsters! Do you love #LadyGaga's new single + video for #StupidLove? 💕💕 https://t.co/Y0oCAy4fhg https://t.co/8J… 47 minutes ago

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @esquire: In her new video for 'Stupid Love,' the pop star returns to Peak Gaga. https://t.co/gdgczn33Zw via @DaveHolmes 1 hour ago

93.7 KRQ Lady Gaga Returns with New Single 'Stupid Love' & Its Cosmic Music Video https://t.co/yRKMsgqAzs 1 hour ago

shoegurl2 RT @AmericanTop40: #LadyGaga has returned to pop in all of her pink haired glory with a brand new dance floor BOP 💗💃🏼🤩 https://t.co/415qAag… 1 hour ago