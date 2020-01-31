Corona Beer-Coronavirus Controversy 3 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:40s - Published Corona Beer-Coronavirus Controversy A survey shows that 38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and another 14% said they wouldn't order a Corona in public.

