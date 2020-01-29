Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Some Americans Are Scared
to Drink Corona Beer Amid
Coronavirus Epidemic 737 American beer drinkers were
questioned in a new survey conducted
by 5W Public Relations.
According to the survey,
38 percent of Americans
are refusing to buy Corona beer as
COVID-19 spreads across the globe.
14 percent, who regularly consumed
Corona beer, said they would
not order the drink in public.
Ronn Torossian spoke further
about the link between the
disease and the brand name.
Torossian, via statement A rep for Corona insisted
sales have not dropped.
Corona rep Maggie Bowman, via statement