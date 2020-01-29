Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic 737 American beer drinkers were questioned in a new survey conducted by 5W Public Relations.

According to the survey, 38 percent of Americans are refusing to buy Corona beer as COVID-19 spreads across the globe.

14 percent, who regularly consumed Corona beer, said they would not order the drink in public.

5WPR Founder Ronn Torossian, via statement 5W Public Relations founder Ronn Torossian spoke further about the link between the disease and the brand name.

5WPR Founder Ronn Torossian, via statement 5WPR Founder Ronn Torossian, via statement A rep for Corona insisted sales have not dropped.

Corona rep Maggie Bowman, via statement