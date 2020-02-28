Global  

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Updates On City's Approach To Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Kenney says city officials are working with the school district and health department in case the outbreak reaches Philly.
