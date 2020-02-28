Robo-kid's dream comes true in epic 'bank robbery' 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:08s - Published Robo-kid's dream comes true in epic 'bank robbery' This kid's RoboCop fantasy came true. Watch as 10-year-old Gaige Pike — dressed in a silver sci-fi robot costume — helps law enforcement stop a staged bank robbery in Orlando, Florida. 0

