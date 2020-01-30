Global  

Anti-coronavirus face masks becoming common in London's Chinatown





The sight of face masks designed to prevent the new coronavirus is becoming common in London's Chinatown.


The sight of face masks designed to prevent the new coronavirus is becoming common in London's Chinatown.

The Chinese community has reported a rise in xenophobia and racism since the coronavirus outbreak, which began and infected over 78,000 in China, but Chinatown's restaurants continued to serve hungry diners queuing out the door on Friday evening.

The UK has currently only had 20 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

This footage was shot on Friday (February 28).




