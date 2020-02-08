Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > British man dies from coronavirus

British man dies from coronavirus

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
British man dies from coronavirus

British man dies from coronavirus

A Briton has become the first UK citizen to die from coronavirus after being infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

British man dies from coronavirus in Japan

British man who had been on board cruise ship has died from coronavirus, Japan Health Ministry says
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ReutersWales OnlineBrentwood GazetteDaily RecordFrance 24Reuters IndiaBelfast TelegraphAl Jazeera


Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship dies

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship diesA British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

tfalesjr

Thomas RT @SkyNews: A British man has died after being infected with coronavirus while in quarantine in Japan on the Diamond Princess cruise ship,… 3 minutes ago

Sirdemby

Demby "British man aboard Diamond Princess ship dies from coronavirus" https://t.co/dtOrkEGvwx 3 minutes ago

AmandaHilden

Amanda British man aboard Diamond Princess ship dies from coronavirus https://t.co/2H4pgMo04o 4 minutes ago

dr_reasoner

Dr. Harry Reasoner BBC News - Coronavirus: British man who was on Diamond Princess ship dies in Japan Everyone still planning to trave… https://t.co/R9i1JP6dJz 6 minutes ago

KerryFirkin

Kerry Firkin First British coronavirus death as male passenger in his 80s from quarantined Diamond Cruise ship dies in Japan https://t.co/TUqjF2RBdl 6 minutes ago

billmorill

REX Bill Morill 🇮🇹 ⚡️ British man aboard Diamond Princess ship dies from coronavirus https://t.co/m4yE0uDpD1 6 minutes ago

micahmclean35

Micah M Arguedas RT @howroute: British man aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship dies. Four Britons from the ship remained in Japan after the rest were evacua… 7 minutes ago

election020

MAGA Nationalist - Text TRUMP to 88022 Sky News @SkyNews Coronavirus: British passenger from Diamond Princess cruise ship dies https://t.co/l4SItZvB4J MAGA 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus [Video]British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus

A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person from the ship, which has been quarantined off the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - A 60-year-old American has died of the new coronavirus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the illness, U.S. officials said, as millions of Chinese began returning home after..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.