Milwaukee Health Commissioner: 4 people are in voluntary quarantine for possible coronavirus after returning from China

Milwaukee Health Commissioner: 4 people are in voluntary quarantine for possible coronavirus after returning from China

Milwaukee Health Commissioner: 4 people are in voluntary quarantine for possible coronavirus after returning from China

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said at a news conference Friday that 4 people in Milwaukee are in voluntary home quarantine for possible coronavirus after returning from China.

Only one case of coronavirus in Wisconsin has been confirmed thus far.

That woman in Dane County has since been declared virus-free.
