Ｍｉｎｅｒｖａ 🦉🌿 RT @DMRegister: So what is Super Tuesday and why does it matter? And what’s all this talk about a “brokered convention?” Here's the breakdo… 25 minutes ago

Des Moines Register So what is Super Tuesday and why does it matter? And what’s all this talk about a “brokered convention?” Here's the… https://t.co/VaBWSGDZTv 31 minutes ago

henderson I think tomorrow in SC is going to be a lot closer than people think and could be a shocker. Even if. idea does pul… https://t.co/bV52DgcSBb 3 hours ago

ＤＭｉｔｃｈＥＸＧＯＰ 🦋 NEVER TRUMP since 2015 RT @ThePubliusUSA: Listen, @JoeBiden is not my favorite candidate. But given the current game board right now, I believe there is only one… 7 hours ago

Dan @blankslate2017 @snowmanomics We can’t forget that Bernie does have other good states for him to come. WA for examp… https://t.co/QdDN72szVg 10 hours ago

mattsatpax He has virtually no presence in Super Tuesday states compared to his competitors, so does it actually matter? https://t.co/EouEyZcTod 12 hours ago