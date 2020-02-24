Why Does Super Tuesday Matter?

Global  

This year, Minnesota takes part in Super Tuesday, a day that frequently (if not always) determines who winds up winning the presidential nomination, producer Aki Nace and political reporter Pat Kessler report (3:03).

WCCO 4 News - February 28, 2020
Sanders Looks to Knock Out Biden as Pressure Builds on Democrats

The primary race is entering a critical nine-day stretch that could effectively determine the...
NYTimes.com - Published


