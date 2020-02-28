Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

The coronavirus is affecting more than just people.

Right now gas prices are low you've seen prices like this around town..

But dr. tar-ek zaaa-her says this isn't a good sign.

He says...what's happening...is the demand of oil is falling.

The professor at indiana state says china is the most oil consuming country in the world... where the outbreak started.

The quarantine has kept people from driving or flying...or working.

This year "u-s crude" is around $48 a barrel.

That's much lower than last year's nearly $64 amount.

Dr... zaa-her and others say this is a frightening sign.

"it's not effecting, in the end of the day, the consumer it's effecting the owners, the corporation more than anything.

But if demand is an issue we'll see a huge increase in prices /// if this continues you could see a stand still.

Where you're definetly going to have a recession.if this keeps spreading that means we're going to come to an international slow down " dr. zaa-her says the federal reserves may step in and be a safety net.

He hopes to see the stock change for the better next week.

