Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

The stock markets are the latest victim of the coronavirus, giving it the lowest week it's had since the 2008 recession.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

The coronavirus is affecting more than just people.

At 5 o'clock we told you the stock market has dropped nearly 400 points today.

Experts say it's the worst hit the market has taken since the 2008 recession.

The virus is even affecting oil and gas prices.

News 10's richard solomon joins us now live from a local gas station.

He shares more on how the oil industry has been hit by the virus.

Right now gas prices are low you've seen prices like this you've seen low gas prices are right now virus.

Been hit by the virus.

Right now gas prices are low you've seen prices like this around town..

But dr. tar-ek zaaa-her says this isn't a good sign.

He says...what's happening...is the demand of oil is falling.

The professor at indiana state says china is the most oil consuming country in the world... where the outbreak started.

The quarantine has kept people from driving or flying...or working.

This year "u-s crude" is around $48 a barrel.

That's much lower than last year's nearly $64 amount.

Dr... zaa-her and others say this is a frightening sign.

"it's not effecting, in the end of the day, the consumer it's effecting the owners, the corporation more than anything.

But if demand is an issue we'll see a huge increase in prices /// if this continues you could see a stand still.

Where you're definetly going to have a recession.if this keeps spreading that means we're going to come to an international slow down " dr. zaa-her says the federal reserves may step in and be a safety net.

He hopes to see the stock change for the better next week.

Reporting live in vigo county richard solomon news 10 back to you.

The c-b-s evening news will continue evening news the



Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: Global central bankers on coronavirus, possibility of rate cuts

With the rapid global spread of the new coronavirus and the U.S. stock market suffering its worst...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lewisno1fan

Amy Wyatt 🇷🇺 ❄️ 🌹🇰🇵 🇨🇺 🇵🇸 RT @RajeshThind: The outbreak has led to fastest reversal for stock market since 1933 during Great Depression. Wall Street has slumped from… 17 seconds ago

RajeshThind

Rajesh Thind The outbreak has led to fastest reversal for stock market since 1933 during Great Depression. Wall Street has slump… https://t.co/V0aiufSGaM 7 minutes ago

newscryptobtc

Newscrypto Bitcoin Bounces Off $8.4K 4-Week Low as It Tracks Stock-to-Flow Target After losing its 200-day moving average sup… https://t.co/Hvw0htlutY 6 hours ago

corbettcollins

Ash Corbett-Collins RT @jmcalder101: If Coronavirus gets 100x worse than it is now, it will only be as deadly as the lowest estimate for flu. Has flu cancelled… 7 hours ago

jmcalder101

James Calder If Coronavirus gets 100x worse than it is now, it will only be as deadly as the lowest estimate for flu. Has flu ca… https://t.co/xZGQMZny3D 7 hours ago

DanFinnFoley

Dan Finn-Foley The stock market just blew past its lowest point in the past year, from May / June 2019. I'm shocked that markets h… https://t.co/Ltb8pkEVFN 8 hours ago

ParkerMorris5

Parker Morris 🤝🧢✊ RT @realpeterz: @PatriotWestward @YangVets The rich have been preparing for "something bigger" despite stock market being all time high til… 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stock market woes continue as Dow drops for 8th straight day [Video]Stock market woes continue as Dow drops for 8th straight day

The week-long freefall for the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued in trading Friday, ending the most tumultuous week the index has had in nearly 12 years.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:02Published

Coronavirus Update: Stocks Extremely Volatile For Seventh Day [Video]Coronavirus Update: Stocks Extremely Volatile For Seventh Day

Fears of the coronavirus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day, down double digit percentages this week; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.