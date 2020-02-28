Global  

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Saturday will be the last day with highs in the 20s for awhile.....perhaps a long while!!

Sunday looks to be warmer with highs climbing back onto the 40s.

It's looking like March will come in like a lamb with the above normal temps.

Mild/warm temps will stick around into the middle part of next week.

Overall the weather looks fairly quiet.
