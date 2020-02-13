Testing Process For The Coronavirus

New details tonight on the deadly coronavirus causing a scare across the u-s.

Within the last 90 minutes -- the alabama depatment of public health said it recommends people get their flu shot -- and should take common precautions like washing your hands.

A news conference on the virus is also scheduled for monday.

There's also new cause for concern - a second case of unknown origin has been identified in california.

Tonight waay 31 is taking a closer look at how people are tested for the virus.

The department of public health told us doctors need to swab someones nose or throat.

But since there aren't any test kits in alabama - that sample has to be sent to the centers for disease control for testing!

Thanks for joining us.

I'm najahe sherman.

And i'm dan shaffer.

Waay 31's casey albritton spoke with experts on the testing procedure - and the symptoms to be on the look out for.

Casey?

Doctors say these three symptoms could lead to you being tested for the coronavirus... fever, coughing, and shortness of breath... but the alabama department of health tells me it could be a few days before you learn if the test is positive!

Jeannie bateman/ resident "france where i have a layover and i come back through italy where the virus definitely already is."

Jeannie bateman is going on a trip to egypt at the beginning of march-- and she tells me she is nervous knowing the coronavirus is spreading.

Jeannie bateman/ resident "i'm just fearful and i've prayed a lot."

Bateman tells me she hopes the right steps will be taken when she gets back from her trip.

"if i go overseas and i come back and i have a fever, i would certainly expect it.

I would expect to be quarantined."

The alabama department of health tells me while they don't have the coronavirus tests here in the state, it's actively working with the c-d-c to get some kits sent over.

"i don't think they're as prepared as they should be.

I don't think anyone is."

The department says right now, doctors in alabama would have to swab your nose or throat - then send the swab to the c-d-c.

It could be several days before the results come back.

Until then, you would have to be quarantined in your own home.

Bateman says she hopes everyone takes care of themselves to avoid getting sick.

"wash your hands.

Don't cough on people.

Don't let them cough on you.

Same old same old.

Just be careful and be smart."

The alabama department of health says right now they do not have timeline for when coronavirus test kits will be available in the state.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.