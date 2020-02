Man gunned down Friday in front of KC police patrol station 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:10s - Published Man gunned down Friday in front of KC police patrol station Kansas City police are investigating after a man was gunned down in front of the Police Department's Central Patrol station. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man gunned down Friday in front of KC police patrol station AND RIGHT NOW LYNWOOD BOULEVARDIS STILL CLOSED YOU CAN SEEBEHIND 2 SETS OF POLICE.SAY THAT WHITE SUV.THIS IS WHERE THE SHOTS WEREFIRED.THEY SAY THE MAN HAS DIED FROMHIS INJURIES AND IT ALL HAPPENEDRIGHT IN FRONT OF CENTRAL PATROLAND RIGHT IN FRONT OF TWOCHILDREN WHO WERE INSIDE THATSUV TAKE A LOOK NEWSCHOPPER 9FLEW OVE THE SCENE AS POLICEWERE CLEARING.AREA, IT’S UNCLEAR WHAT THECIRCUMSTANCES WERE THAT LED UPTO THIS WHY THE WOMAN AND MANWERE HERE OUTSIDE OF CENTRALPATROL POLICE STATIONS ARE OFTENKNOWN TO BE SAFE PLACES TO MEETAND TONIGHT PEOPLE ARE SHOCKEDTHAT THE MAN WAS SHOT RIGHT ININ FRONT OF HIS CHILDREN.BUT I KNOW THEM BABIES ARE HEARTAN NOW EVERYBODY SHOULD BEHURTING EVERYBODY SHOULD BESAYING WE KEEP SAYING ENOUGH ISENOUGH.SOMETHING’S GOT TO CHANGESOMEWHERE.AND THIS IS OUR OFFICERS THEINVESTIGATION CONTINUES ASTHEY’RE GATHERING INFORMATIONDISCUSSING WHAT EACH OFFICER HASFOUND HERE AT THE SCENE AT THISHOUR THE SEARCH FOR THAT WOMANWHO PULLED THE TRIGGER ISONGOING THEY WANT TO BE ABLE TOFIND HER AT THIS HOUR THEY DOBELIEVE POLICE THINK THAT THEPARTIES KNEW EACH O





