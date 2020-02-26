Exclusive interview: Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Greenville



Recent related videos from verified sources Warren Will Almost Certainly Lose Massachusetts Bernie Sanders is outpacing Elizabeth Warren in polls across every single Super Tuesday state. Warren is at risk of losing her home state of Massachusetts. It would be latest humiliation in her long.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published 10 hours ago John Legend campaigns for Warren in South Carolina John Legend joined 2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for a campaign event in South Carolina on Wednesday and used his speech to contrast the Massachusetts senator with President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published 2 days ago