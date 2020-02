Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties brace for Covid-19

ACTION NEWS REPORTERKYLA LINVILLE LIVE ATTHE MONTEREY COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT.#THERE HAVE ONLY BEENTWO CASES REPORTEDON THE CENTRAL COAST,BUT AS MORE CASESCONTINUE TO POP UPAROUND THE STATE...OUR LOCAL AGENCIESARE DOING WHAT THEYCAN TO STAY PREPARED.SAM PEREZ, SAN BENITOCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHSERVICES "CORONAVIRUS ISACTUALLY A COLD OR A FLU.SO, WE HAVE TO KEEP THATIN MIND.WHAT MAKES THIS SOUNIQUE IS THAT THIS IS ANOVEL CORONAVIRUS ANDTHAT WE DON'T KNOW MUCHABOUT IT." SINCE NOTMUCH IS KNOWN PUBLICHEALTH AGENCIESACROSS THE CENTRALCOAST ARE KEEPING INCLOSE CONTACT WITHTHE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL.DR. EDWARD MORENO,MONTEREY COUNTY HEALTHOFFICER AND DIRECTOR OFPUBLIC HEALTH "WE GETREGULAR UPDATES ON THESTATUS OF CORONAVIRUSHERE IN THE UNITED STATESAND WE GET IMMEDIATEUPDATES IF THERE ARE ANYCHANGES." ALSO WORKINGWITH THE CDCGOVERNOR GAVNEWSOM.THE STATE SAYS THEYWILL GIVE CALIFORNIA UPTO 12 HUNDRED TESTINGKITS FOR THIS VIRUS.SOME OF WHICH HAVEALREADY BEENREQUESTED BY TMONTEREY COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT.DR. EDWARD MORENO,MONTEREY COUNTY HEALTHOFFICER AND DIRECTOR OFPUBLIC HEALTH "WE HAVEREQUESTED FROM THE CPERMISSION TO RECEIVE AKIT AND CONDUCT TESTINGHERE.

WE HAVE RECEIVEDPERMISSION FROM THE CDC,WE ARE JUST NOW WAITINGTO RECEIVE OUR KIT.

ONCEWE HAVE THAT KIT, WE WILLBE ABLE TO PROVIDE A VERYIMPORTANT SERVICE TO OURMONTEREY COUNTYRESIDENTS AND THAT ISBEING ABLE TO TESTSPECIMENS FROM LOCALINDIVIDUALS WHO MIGHTHAVE THE NOVELCORONAVIRUS." SAN BENITOAND SANTA CRUZCOUNTIES SAY THEY'REARE WAITING FORFURTHER INSTRUCTIOSAM PEREZ, SAN BENITOCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHSERVICES "AT THIS TIME, WEHAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OFWHAT THAT IS GOING TO LOOKLIKE AS FAR AS THEDISTRIBUTION ANDDISSEMINATION OF THOSEKITS." GAIL NEWEL, SANTACRUZ COUNTY HEALTHOFFICER "WE ARE WORKINGDILIGENTLY TO PREPARE ANDCONTINUE OUR ONGOINGEMERGENCY PREPAREDNESSMEASURES TO BE READY FORWHATEVER MIGHT COME OURWAY." SANTA CRUZCOUNTY ALSORECOMMENDING THATPEOPLE PLAN AHEAD.GAIL NEWEL, SANTA CRUZCOUNTY HEALTH OFFICER"THEY CAN PREPARE BYDOING THINGS SUCH ASMAKE SURE YOU HAVEENOUGH PRESCRIPTIONS ONHAND TO CONSIDERPLANNING FOR WHAT YOUWOULD DO IF YOUR CHILD ORFAMILY MEMBER BECAMESICK AND NEEDED TO STAYHOME FROM SCHOOL." SAMPEREZ, SAN BENITO COUNTYPUBLIC HEALTH SERVICES "ITIS IN THE SAME FAMILY ASTHE COMMON COLD, BUTWHAT WE DO KNOW IS THATIT'S PROBABLY GOING TOTAKE ABOUT A YEAR BEFORETHEY DEVELOP A VACCINE TOADDRESS IT."ALL AGENCIES AREALSO RECOMMENDINGPEOPLE WASH THEIRHANDS, COUGH ORSNEEZE INTO YOUR ARMAND STAY AND HOME IFYOU'RE FEELING SICK.IN SALINAS I'M KYLALINVILLE KSBW ACTIONNEWS 8.

##A GRADUATION OFSORTS TOOK PLACETODAY AT SALINASVALL