Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Student Shot And Killed At WVU

Student Shot And Killed At WVU

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Student Shot And Killed At WVU

Student Shot And Killed At WVU

WVU student is dead after a shooting at a university-run apartment complex near campus, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Student Shot And Killed At WVU https://t.co/9hIuTlF2yp via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

wolv1000

Willy Krusell RT @SimoneEllis2: Update : one student of Camden county New Jersey was shot & killed & 2 suspects were arrested at a shopping center due to… 1 hour ago

BhamHerald

Bellingham Herald Lee Boyd Malvo, a former Bellingham High School student, was 17 when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10… https://t.co/rUiCJVUJr1 2 hours ago

JacobApicella

Jake Apicella RT @6abc: A West Virginia University student from Camden County, New Jersey was shot and killed early Friday, police said. https://t.co/E6y… 2 hours ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc A West Virginia University student from Camden County, New Jersey was shot and killed early Friday, police said. https://t.co/E6yQc7R0xS 3 hours ago

vrb1955

Miz Val West Virginia University student from Camden County shot and killed: Police https://t.co/2VC807WeBP via @6abc 3 hours ago

therealeric916

ERIC WRIGHT™🎶🎥🎧💻 ERIC J. SMITH 21YR OLD MAN A West Virginia U. Student FRM CLEMENTON NJ>Shot And Killed just off campus, HE WAS FOUN… https://t.co/OlA7XHoCk9 4 hours ago

KYWNewsradio

KYW Newsradio Authorities say a West Virginia University student from Clementon, New Jersey was shot and killed on campus early F… https://t.co/mv23mstxpy 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: WVU Student Killed In Shooting [Video]Reporter Update: WVU Student Killed In Shooting

A WVU student was shot and killed in a university-run apartment complex. Two people are facing charges; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published

WVU Student Dead After Shooting [Video]WVU Student Dead After Shooting

A WVU student was shot and killed at a university-run apartment; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.