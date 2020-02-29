Tomorrow is a day we only see every four years.

Yes á it's leap day.

Chambers of commerce across the country are asking folks to use this extra day to do something kind for someone else.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain.

Nick?

Katie and george á they're calling it a leap day of kindness á whether you want to buy someone's coffee or do a little volunteering... it's a good day to give back.

Folks i talked to out here at southbridge mall earlier today say everyday should be about doing something nice for others.xxx "everyone should do it everyday.

I was going to say, i didn't even know it was leap year or leap year this year.

It's just something that you do every day."

Riley & shaada nettifee might not have been keeping a close eye on the calendar, but they tell me they still like to spread kindness whenever they can.

While lunching at the mall, the duo gave away a little extra food they just couldn't finish.

"they were the only other people in the store and i didn't even know they were neighbors, so we asked them if they would like it just because i don't like to waste food and kids eat a lot!"

Joseph weiss also told me his story of kindness á about how his daughter helped him out when his car died.

"my daughter helped me out by giving me a vehicle.

She's a tattoo artist in clear lake and traded some guy a vehicle for a special tattoo."

And more proof the giving spirit is not dead á robert radcliff says there's a woman at her church who uses her business as a way to help those in need.

"she has a bread shop and she brings us bread down to our church and we give it away.

So it's just really cool to see her through her work and through her job be able to bless other people around us."

Most of the folks i spoke with mentioned one popular way they like to show a little love to a stranger.

"i pretty regularly pay for the coffee for the person behind me, whether it's starbucks or cabin coffee or jitters or wherever.

I remember riley from the beginning of the story.

Well, he showed a little kindness to me after our interview, by giving me a few dollars and i plan on passing that along to someone else who needs it more than i do.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

Doctors at cedars sinai hospital say it's true á being kind makes you feel better.

