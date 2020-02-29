Global  

Area scores and highlights - Feb. 28

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
The 3A and 4A North Quarterfinals tipped off to determine who goes to Jackson next week.
1a and 2a quarterfinals wrapped up yesterday, the 3a north squads hit the floor at itawamba community college tonight.

Some pretty good match-ups to determine who heads down to jackson next week.

Let's start with the girls of senatobia and the defending champs kossuth.

This game was tight at the half then the lady warriors pulled away in the 2nd half led by tiana abron.

She gets the steal and the lay-in there.

Shortly after, leading the break takes it all the way to the bucket and the foul.

Senatobia up double digits then and they take down the defending champs.

61 to 47.

Before them, ruleville central and belmont i won't bury the lede here, let's head to the final 10 seconds of the game.

After two free throws belmont down 4, they work the ball to macie walker and she threw up a desperation heave from way downtown and buries it.

Belmont down 1.

Jacorriah bracey sank two free throws, belmont now down three with a chance to tie, same play, same spot for walker, clanks off the iron.

Ruleville central escapes with the win.

Jacorriah bracey put the team on her back today scoring 34 points for ruleville and was virtually unstoppable when she had the ball.

Ruleville and senatobia square off in jackson for a chance to play at the pavilion next week.

Alright boys turn, holly springs taking on noxubee county.

The hawks had a 12 point lead at the half, but the tigers weren't going quietly.

Great block by marlon windham, led to the fast break dantavia davis rushed down the court and kicked it to jadakiss williams, drives baseline, takes the contact, makes the shot.

Tigers within eight, but that would be the closest they got.

Holly springs has a talented bunch of young men led by six foot eight derek fountain, he had a great game scoring 22 points and he had a great supporting cast that could make it rain from three point range.

The hawks run away with it, 76 to 45.

They play the winner of houston and north panola.

And the hilltoppers got off to a hot start, bobby townsend pass to shemar crawford that's pure from downtown.

Houston scored the first five points.

==== north panola answered, cedquavious hunter out here trying to snatch ankles, pull out jumper nothing but the bottom of the net, the cougars scored the next 6 points.

==== houston reponds, xavier virges just like, no one wanna guard me?

Ok, bang.

It was a two point game heading to the 4th quarter then the toppers outscored north panola 27 to 16 in the finally frame to move onto the final four 80 to 69.

4a north quarterfinals got underway today as well..the ripley girls continue to be a buzzsaw, they beat northeast lauderdale 57 to 42.

The ripley boys took the lead with under 10 seconds to play and defeat pontotoc 48 to 45.

The pontotoc girls outlasted choctaw central 70 to 61.

And in the late game, greenwood hit a shot with 3 seconds left to send corinth packing 46 to 45.

From the gym to the diamond, both ole miss and




