Tallmadge school bus monitor arrested, fired over allegations he inappropriately touched 5 young girls

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
A Tallmadge City School District bus aide has been arrested and terminated from his job after it was determined that he inappropriately touched five juvenile girls between the ages of six and nine on the outside of their clothing, according to information from the district and Tallmadge police.
