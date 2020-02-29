Tallmadge school bus monitor arrested, fired over allegations he inappropriately touched 5 young girls 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:32s - Published Tallmadge school bus monitor arrested, fired over allegations he inappropriately touched 5 young girls A Tallmadge City School District bus aide has been arrested and terminated from his job after it was determined that he inappropriately touched five juvenile girls between the ages of six and nine on the outside of their clothing, according to information from the district and Tallmadge police. 0

