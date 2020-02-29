Global  

Israel election: PM Netanyahu vows to build new settler homes

Israel election: PM Netanyahu vows to build new settler homes

Israel election: PM Netanyahu vows to build new settler homes

Israeli PM pledged to revive contentious E1 plan and to build 3,500 new illegal settler homes in occupied West Bank.
