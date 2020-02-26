CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: Some Vegas events canceled, authorities stress preparedness

Global  

Nevada authorities tried to calm coronavirus concerns Friday as the state continues to monitor for cases of the deadly virus, which has sickened thousands around the globe and killed nearly 3,000 since late December.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak leads press conference on coronavirus concerns [Video]Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak leads press conference on coronavirus concerns

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak held a briefing and a press conference with local, state, federal, and tribal partners to provide information about monitoring and preparedness efforts related to coronavirus.

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic [Video]WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing..

