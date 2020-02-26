CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: Some Vegas events canceled, authorities stress preparedness 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:26s - Published CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: Some Vegas events canceled, authorities stress preparedness Nevada authorities tried to calm coronavirus concerns Friday as the state continues to monitor for cases of the deadly virus, which has sickened thousands around the globe and killed nearly 3,000 since late December.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this #N1k3# RT @KTNV: "Plan for our public health response is to early detect, rapidly contain introductions of the virus in Nevada." https://t.co/SeEy… 5 hours ago KTNV Action News "Plan for our public health response is to early detect, rapidly contain introductions of the virus in Nevada." https://t.co/SeEyYVDGS7 5 hours ago