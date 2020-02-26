CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: Some Vegas events canceled, authorities stress preparedness
Nevada authorities tried to calm coronavirus concerns Friday as the state continues to monitor for cases of the deadly virus, which has sickened thousands around the globe and killed nearly 3,000 since late December.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak held a briefing and a press conference with local, state, federal, and tribal partners to provide information about monitoring and preparedness efforts related to coronavirus.
