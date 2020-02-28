Global  

Ajay Devgn says he is doing remake of Tamil movie 'Kaithi'

Ajay Devgn says he is doing remake of Tamil movie 'Kaithi'

Ajay Devgn says he is doing remake of Tamil movie 'Kaithi'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday confirmed that he will star in the remake of the Tamil movie "Kaithi".
Bollywood news: Ajay Devgn confirms he will star in 'Kaithi', Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster

"Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kaithi'," Ajay Devgn tweeted to say. 
Ajay Devgn announces next project - Hindi remake of 'Kaithi'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he is working on the Hindi remake of famous Tamil action...
