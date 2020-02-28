Global  

Shruti Haasan admits to getting plastic surgery

Shruti Haasan admits to getting plastic surgery

Shruti Haasan admits to getting plastic surgery

Actress Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram page to slam bodyshaming while admitting that she had gone under the knife.

Having undergone plastic surgery, she says she neither advocates it nor is against it, adding that she chooses to live that way.
