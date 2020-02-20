NYPD: Uber Driver Hospitalized In Coma After Being Attacked By Passenger

A 54-year-old Uber driver is hospitalized in critical but stable condition and placed into a coma after police say he was viciously attacked by a passenger on the Upper East Side.

