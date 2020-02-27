Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state.

Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third case of community spread of the virus in America.

This means that the school employee "had no relevant travel history or contact with any known infected person." Oregon's Public Health Authority, said the unnamed person visited Forest Hills Elementary School.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oregon has 1st coronavirus case: elementary school employee

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's first coronavirus case emerged on Friday, and the infected person...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JupiterWalls

ᒍᑌᑭITEᖇ ᗪᖇOᑭᔕ ᗩᑕᑫᑌITTEᗪ 4 ᒪIᖴE!✯✯✯ Coronavirus: Oregon elementary school closes, employee tests positive https://t.co/uyq8VKjfem 2 hours ago

ChoZynWordZ

CZ School in #Washington state closing to disinfect after high school student test positive and #Oregon elementary sch… https://t.co/MGKuONx6Lk 3 hours ago

ClanMacLeod3

Clan MacLeod RT @gpmarx_g: “Elementary School Employee Is Diagnosed With First Case Of Coronavirus In Lake Oswego Oregon” school closes sending 435 stu… 6 hours ago

gpmarx_g

G Paul Marx “Elementary School Employee Is Diagnosed With First Case Of Coronavirus In Lake Oswego Oregon” school closes sendi… https://t.co/ZgPFeW11Pb 6 hours ago

JimmCarr

Jim Carr Oregon elementary school closing for cleaning after an employee becomes the third potential case of 'community spre… https://t.co/BaCUEuRnjg 7 hours ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Coronavirus: Oregon elementary school closes, employee tests positive – Business Insider – Business Insider https://t.co/1tRs42U0Cr 7 hours ago

PK2451167992

PK24 RT @HPTarget: Oregon elementary school closing for cleaning after an employee becomes the third potential case of 'community spread' of the… 8 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Oregon elementary school closing for cleaning after an employee becomes the third potential case… https://t.co/he8GfwR730 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus [Video]Japan's prime minister asks all schools to close over coronavirus

Japan's entire school system, from elementary to high schools, will be asked to close from Monday until spring break late in March to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.