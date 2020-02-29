Global  

Molson Coors mass shooting reaction from Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Molson Coors mass shooting reaction from Lt. Gov. Mandela BarnesWisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes reacts to the Molson Coors mass shooting.
CONTINUING COVERAGE ON THETRAGEDY AT MOLSON COORS.THESEFIVE LIVES WERE CUT SHORT --AFTER POLICE SAY A GUNMANOPENED FIRE ON WEDNEADAY.WE'RE JOINED NOW BY LT.GOVERNOR MANDELA BARNES"Today's act of evil inMilwaukee is tragic.

My heartgoes out to the victims andtheir families as we continueto monitor the developments.I'm thankful for lawenforcement and emergencyresponse personnel on-sceneworking tirelessly."




cajiedog RT @USATODAY: The incident marked the 13th mass workplace shooting by a current or former employee since 2006. https://t.co/3eKvhj3m0Z 5 minutes ago

PeopleRuinEverything RT @WhiteWomenYoga: Black guy commits a mass murder of nonblacks after complaining about race & CNN only has a comment from a coworker sayi… 6 minutes ago

♡Loser4Love♡ RT @tariqnasheed: PICTURED: The victims of Molson Coors mass shooting in Milwaukee where the suspect snapped because of racial harassment a… 12 minutes ago

Joanna Perkins The five victims killed in the mass shooting at a Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee have been named. They were fath… https://t.co/TS5ZnyvByr 16 minutes ago

FreeandClear1 #TeamPelosi RT @fred_guttenberg: (1,2) THE LATEST MASS SHOOTING IN AMERICA. 7 DEAD!!! In this next election, this issue is the most important to me.… 54 minutes ago

Reema RT @JamesKust: Jesus Valle Jr., 33 Gennady Levshetz, 61 Trevor Wetselaar, 33 Dana Walk, 57 Dale Hudson, 60 We will always remember their n… 1 hour ago

peacekeeper RT @CEOErickHayden: Remember the deadly mass shooting at Molson Coors brewery 2 days ago, that immediately fell out of the news cycle? Whe… 1 hour ago

Ian @realDonaldTrump lots of tweets this week but no mention of the mass shooting that impacted Molson Coors. As our p… https://t.co/DC8bG4F4t3 2 hours ago


'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting [Video]'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting

Little more than two days has passed since the mass shooting at Molson Coors, and employees who survived are taking the time to process the tragedy.

Little more than two days has passed since the mass shooting at Molson Coors, and employees who survived are taking the time to process the tragedy.

