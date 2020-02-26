Global  

George Clooney 'Saddened' By Allegations Of Nespresso Breaking Child Labor Laws

George Clooney said Nespresso still has “work to do” after an investigation claimed they participated in child labor.

According to CNN, the investigation points to child labor laws broken ast six of its suppliers in Guatemala.

Clooney has been the company’s brand ambassador since 2006 and was “surprised and saddened” by the allegations.

Footage from a U.K documentary series called “Dispatches” shows children picking beans on plantations.
Recent related news from verified sources

George Clooney Responds to Nespresso's Alleged Link to Child Labor

George Clooney says he is "surprised and saddened" by an investigation that revealed child labor at...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comJust Jared


George Clooney 'saddened' by child labor claims against Nespresso: 'Work will be done'

George Clooney says he's "surprised and saddened" to hear allegations of child labor raised...
USATODAY.com - Published


realnewspro

The Real News pro! George Clooney 'saddened' by allegations of Nespresso child labor https://t.co/Xpyu9Rpk0t 18 minutes ago

HowardaHorowitz

Howard a. Horowitz George Clooney saddened by allegations of Nespresso child labor https://t.co/FHMcpBR4Zs 19 minutes ago

watanclub

Watan Club George Clooney ‘saddened’ by allegations of Nespresso child labor https://t.co/8U3ntQVqnt https://t.co/YqhhROt4jI 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg George Clooney 'saddened' by allegations of Nespresso child labor https://t.co/tDB04ccOJe https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/2uoGXdR27i 1 hour ago

anon_candanga

Anon Candanga💥🌍🌎🌏 As the brand ambassador of Nespresso, George Clooney said he’s “surprised and saddened” by child-labor allegations… https://t.co/MWHrb6GOaV 3 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot George Clooney saddened by allegations of Nespresso child labor https://t.co/tiZZU4EwOz 6 hours ago

SWISSSUISHARE

SUISHARE #Nestle is investigating allegations that some of its suppliers in Guatemala use child labour. Nestle immediately s… https://t.co/A7OWQjzAfS 1 day ago

DailyTopStories

DailySource Clooney ‘saddened’ by allegations of child labor. (CNN) Video: https://t.co/qfLAzQ94zb 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by coffee firm's alleged links to child labour [Video]George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by coffee firm's alleged links to child labour

George Clooney has vowed to take action after coffee company Nespresso, which he has endorsed on TV for years was linked to a child labour investigation.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:54Published

