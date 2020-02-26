George Clooney 'Saddened' By Allegations Of Nespresso Breaking Child Labor Laws

George Clooney said Nespresso still has “work to do” after an investigation claimed they participated in child labor.

According to CNN, the investigation points to child labor laws broken ast six of its suppliers in Guatemala.

Clooney has been the company’s brand ambassador since 2006 and was “surprised and saddened” by the allegations.

Footage from a U.K documentary series called “Dispatches” shows children picking beans on plantations.