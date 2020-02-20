Global  

Free Ride: Luxembourg Makes All Public Transport Cost Zilch

Luxembourg abolished fares for all trains, trams and buses on Saturday.

According to Reuters, the government said it was a bid to tackle road congestion and pollution, as well as supporting low earners.

For people with low incomes or the minimum wage, for them it’s really substantial.

Francois Bausch Luxembourg Transport Minister Luxembourg has just over 600,000 inhabitants, but 214,000 more travel in for work every day from neighboring Germany, Belgium and France.
