Fact or fiction: Coronavirus rumors swirl online

It seems that rumors about coronavirus are also spreading-- and separating fact from fiction can be a challenge with all of the news online.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris lueneburg is in the studio to have a look at what people are saying.

As coronavirus inches closer to home-- state officials are advising residents in oregon to take precautions-- but not let the spread intterupt your every day life... but over the last 24 hours we've been seeing lots of questions and rumors spreading online... which is why tonight we're taking a look at what people are saying to distinguish fact from fear.

Here in oregon you may have seen these rumors spreading on social media-- one post claimed that tigard company biamp systems laid off their entire workforce because of the virus-- which is false.

The state agency that handles layoffs confirmed this isn't true-- the audio-visual systems company says they use contract employees and are always re- evaulating based on market demands.

Earlier this week you may have also seen a post about a child being taken to the kaiser e-r in hillsboro with the virus... officials say this post is untrue..

Though the first presumptive case of coronavirus was announced friday-- the person infected was not a child some people are spreading disinformation that's a little more out-there.

Experts at johns hopkins say the rumor that the the coronavirus was deliberately created and released by people is very unlikely.

It's common for viruses common in animals like pigs and birds undergo changes and pass to humans... which is most likely what we are seeing here.

Aditionally the rumor that buying products shipped from china can make a person sick isn't supported by scientists.

As of right now, they believe that viruses like this don't live long on surfaces-- and is most likely transmitted by droplets from an infected person's sneeze or cough... but we are learning more about how it is spread every day and lastly-- some people are looking to everyday items to boost their immunity... ranging from eating garlic to rinsing their nose with saline and spraying the entire body with chlorine or alcohol spray... but experts at the world heatlh organization say there's no evidence to support this... in fact there are no specific medicines that are reccomended to prevent coronavirus.

That includes antibiotics which have no effect on viruses, only bacteria.

Instead, if you present symptoms, you should see your healthcare provider about next steps.

As for face masks and respirators... the c-d-c isn't reccommending them outside of medical settings... experts say they may provide some protection, but because many masks don't fit tightly, it's unclear if they provide any benefit for the general public.

Reporting in the studio, i'm chris lueneburg kezi