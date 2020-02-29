Macron Urges An End To Hostilities In Syria From Russia And Turkey

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russia and Turkey to stop hostilities in Syria.

Macron said he was “deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.” According to Reuters, he referred to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Syrian offensive and its allies in the province of Idlib.

Macron reminded the two countries they committed to a “durable and verifiable ceasefire” in 2018.

He then urged Turkey to cooperate with the European Union on migrant flows.