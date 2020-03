H.S. District Boys Basketball Highlights 2/29/2020

TOMORROW...ALL EYES TONIGHTON HUNTERSALLIS...THE FUTURE D-ONEPLAYER LEADINGMILLARD NORTHINTO POSTSEASONPLAY THISEVENING...THE MUSTANGSMEETING LINCOLNSOUTHWEST INTHE DISTRICTSEMIFINALS...THE FIVE-STARRECRUIT AND HISTEAM TWO WINSAWAY FROM ASTATE TOURNEYBID...======= 1ST QTR...JADEN JOHNSONTO SALLIS...SLAMSIT HOME!!MILLARD NORTH UPTHREE ...====== LATER1ST...MOREMUSTANGS...SAINT THOMASALLEY OOP TO MAXMURRELL!!MILLARD NORTH UPFIVE AND FIREDUP...========= STILL1ST...SALLIS TO JASONGREEN FOR THEDUNK!!

MUSTANGSUP 12-5...=== ONE MORE FORGOOD MEASURE...SALLIS ALLEY OOPTO TYLERSANDOVAL....MILLARD NORTHMOVING ON, 69-50...4TH RANKEDOMAHA WESTSIDEHOSTING OMAHANORTH...THE WARRIORSTRAILED THIS ONEAT HALF BUTWOULD WAKE UPIN THE 2ND...== 3RD QTR...CARL BROWNFROMDOWNTOWN...WESTSIDE WITHINONE...==== WARRIORSCHEERLEADERS ALITTLE CAMERASHY...====== LATER3RD...MOREWESTSIDE...CHANDLERMEEKS...NOTHING MEEKABOUT THIS 3...WARRIORS RALLYFOR THE 72-66WIN...7TH RANKEDCREIGHTON PREPHOSTING LINCOLNEAST...LET'S MAKE OURWAY TO THEBIRDCAGE...======= 2ND QTR...PREP'S SPENCERSCHOMERS TOLUKE JUNGERSFOR 3...JR.JAYS UP BIG...====== BEATINGTHE SPARTANSLIKE A DRUM...======== LATER2ND...HUSKER FOOTBALLOFFEREE A-JROLLINS 2....PREP ROLLS, 68-55...CLASS B DISTRICTFINALS....TICKETSTO STATE ON THELINE...TOP-RANKEDSKUTT CATHOLICHOSTINGAURORA...====== 1ST QTR...TYSON GORDONDRIVES IN FORTWO....SKYHAWKS UPFOUR EARLY ...======== THAT'SRIGHT, PUT THEPHONEAWAY...GOODGAME GOING ON...===== LATER1ST...MORE SKUTT...GORDON TOCHARLIEFLETCHER FOR 2...SKYHAWKS SOARTO STATE, 72-58...2ND RANKEDRONCALLI HOSTING10TH RANKEDBEATRICE...THE CRIMSONPRIDE TRYING TOMAKE IT BACK TOLINCOLN...======== 3RDQTR...RONCALLI'S JAKEORR TO MITCHHINES FOR 3...PUTS CRIMSONPRIDE UP 53-36...====== RONCALLISTUDENT SECTIONGOING INSANE ...====== LATER3RD...JACK DOTZLER 2OF HIS GAME-HIGH27...RONCALLI ROLLS,81-62 ....TO MAKE ITBACK TO STATE...JACK: I ASKEDCOACH BEFORE THEGAME, WHAT KINDOF GAME YOU NEEDME TO PLAY?

IT'SKIND OF ONE OFTHOSE FATHERLYADVICE ONES, HEJUST SAID TAKE THELEAD AND SO ITOOK THE LEADAND WE JUST KINDOF RAN THERE WITHIT.