Trump recounts India visit, says not impressed by crowds anywhere else| Oneindia News

Trump recounts India visit, says not impressed by crowds anywhere else| Oneindia News

Trump recounts India visit, says not impressed by crowds anywhere else| Oneindia News

Recounting his India visit, Trump said at a rally in South Carolina that he is not impressed by crowds any more after the number of people he witnessed in India's Motera stadium.

American crowds pale in comparison!

Listen in.
