South Carolina win gives Biden campaign new life

Biden's first primary win, in his third run at the White House, was secured through an outpouring of black voter support.

The decisive victory gives him a burst of momentum ahead of Super Tuesday, and allows him to argue he is the most electable moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders - who had dominated the race up until this point.

In the wake of his win, Biden was endorsed by Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia and ex-chair of the Democratic National Committee, and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott, an influential African-American lawmaker from Virginia - a possible sign that the Democratic establishment is starting to coalesce around his candidacy.