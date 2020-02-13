Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Israel > Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas

Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas

Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas

Palestinians say Israeli plans for settlement expansions have been advancing for decades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

John63521670

John Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas https://t.co/uX9lSvmWAR why isn’t anyone doing anything about it 8 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas https://t.co/G5GLUZDnfn 11 minutes ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas https://t.co/BsGPORhH2K 11 minutes ago

flowingnews1

flowingnews Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas | News https://t.co/oX5VZKmnRn https://t.co/SZl5TQNKHE 28 minutes ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas https://t.co/9lscXO1gdP 37 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas https://t.co/Qg6BBz5sDN 1 hour ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas: Palestinians say Israeli plans… https://t.co/aeHolthEgZ 1 hour ago

metebayirr

Mete Bayır Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas https://t.co/9QBxgSjQy4 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel election: PM Netanyahu vows to build new settler homes [Video]Israel election: PM Netanyahu vows to build new settler homes

Israeli PM pledged to revive contentious E1 plan and to build 3,500 new illegal settler homes in occupied West Bank.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published

UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank [Video]UN lists firms linked to illegal Israeli settlements in West Bank

Airbnb, Expedia, TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola and consumer food maker General Mills among the companies.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.