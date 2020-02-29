Global  

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

President Ghani rejects peace deal's prisoner swap with Taliban

Government never committed to set free 5,000 Taliban prisoners as a precondition for talks with the group, says Ghani.
Afghan peace deal hits first snag over prisoner releases

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s president said Sunday that he will not free thousands of...
'No commitment' to Taliban prisoner exchange: Afghan government

A day after the US and the Taliban signed a deal to end the Afghan conflict, Afghanistan's President...
Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war [Video]Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign agreement aimed at ending war

Agreement signed in Qatar's capital, Doha, could result in US troops leaving Afghanistan within 14 months.

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

