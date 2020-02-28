Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK

Flood-hit villages are being braced for further misery as Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK.

Rain-soaked areas in East Yorkshire have been battered by torrential downpours for several days causing the River Aire to bust its banks and leave an area the size of Lake Windermere under water.

More than 78 homes and businesses have already been flooded in the area and residents at risk of more flooding have been urged to prepare by moving valuables upstairs.

Water levels rose again today in Snaith where 23 properties have already been confirmed as flooded and a further 60 have been evacuated.