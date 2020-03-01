Global  

Judge Rules Cuccinelli Was Unlawfully Appointed As Acting Director of USCIS

Judge Rules Cuccinelli Was Unlawfully Appointed As Acting Director of USCISA judge ruled on the appointment of Ken Cuccinelli.
U.S. judge rules naming official to temporarily head immigration agency unlawful

A U.S. judge on Sunday ruled the Trump administration did not act lawfully when it named a former...
Reuters - Published


Tweets about this

tsktsk61

Tom Tyska RT @shondi99: Judge rules immigration agency head Cuccinelli was unlawfully named https://t.co/951DtszTCa 4 seconds ago

Cindy63306167

Cindy RT @NBCNews: US federal judge has ruled that Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed to lead the US Citizenship and Immigration Services ag… 10 seconds ago

GLives4ever

WyldWildRoseOFTx RT @theasianoracle: Judge Rules Ken Cuccinelli Unlawfully Appointed Head Of Immigration Agency. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, another… 47 seconds ago

whrjongo55

Jon Vincent Karl Pinilla Judge rules Cuccinelli appointment to top immigration post was unlawful, voiding some asylum orders https://t.co/VzRSBGXcRf via @CBSPolitics 4 minutes ago

JovanHaynes

Jovan Haynes RT @WordswithSteph: Federal judge rules Ken Cuccinelli unlawfully ran immigration agency “Cuccinelli’s installation and service as acting… 6 minutes ago

shondi99

shondi99 HATES TRUMP Judge rules immigration agency head Cuccinelli was unlawfully named https://t.co/951DtszTCa 6 minutes ago

patterpat4

Scorpion Kookinelli is a Christian fanatic and an idiot. Judge rules Cuccinelli unlawfully appointed to run immigration agen… https://t.co/JDKFpm2Pt9 7 minutes ago

JanelleAnthro

Dr. Janelle Christensen RT @RAICESTEXAS: “We applaud this ruling finding @HomelandKen was unlawfully appointed to his former role @USCIS. The strong rebuke sends a… 7 minutes ago

