Pete Buttigieg Ending Presidential Campaign

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign, according to reports.
Pete Buttigieg drops out of US presidential race

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the...
Watch Pete Buttigieg Respond to 9-Year-Old’s Request to Help Him Come Out as Gay (Video)

Watch Pete Buttigieg Respond to 9-Year-Old’s Request to Help Him Come Out as Gay (Video)Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was approached by a 9-year-old boy at a Denver...
Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday amid rumors that he has made a decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:18Published

CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out [Video]CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out

CBS News has learned Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigeg is set to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

