'Doomsday vault' receives its largest ever deposit of seeds

'Doomsday vault' receives its largest ever deposit of seeds

'Doomsday vault' receives its largest ever deposit of seeds

The Svalbard[b] Global Seed Vault is a repository that houses a collection of seeds from around the world in order to safeguard plant genealogy amid the growing threat of climate change.
Upgraded doomsday vault gets new seed deposits

Upgraded doomsday vault gets new seed depositsPhoto credit should read JUNGE, HEIKO/AFP via Getty Images Today, the so-called “doomsday”...
The Verge - Published


EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 'Doomsday vault' receives its largest ever deposit of seeds: MSN https://t.co/ym0kSzYwXi 20 hours ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 '#Doomsdayvault' receives its largest ever deposit of #seeds https://t.co/8d31UjMHS3 https://t.co/xnzdyHSYiH #Sharjah24 1 day ago


Doomsday Vault: Norwegian seed facility gets biggest ever deposit [Video]Doomsday Vault: Norwegian seed facility gets biggest ever deposit

SVALBARD, NORWAY— The Svalbard[f] Global Seed Vault is a repository that houses a collection of seeds from around the world in order to safeguard plant genealogy amid the growing threat of climate..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:01Published

Svalbard Doomsday Vault Gets New Seed Deposits [Video]Svalbard Doomsday Vault Gets New Seed Deposits

The “doomsday” vault in Svalbard, Norway recently welcomed the first significant seed deposit since its multi-million-dollar update.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published

